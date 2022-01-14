The course to learn to program for free in 1 hour and win $ 160,000

The Argentine company Aptugo set itself an ambitious goal: wants to form 100,000 new Argentine programmers in 2022 to alleviate the structural shortage of the local technology sector.

In this context, the startup launched a new course for learn to develop software applications in just one hour.

With this class, people will be able to immerse themselves in the world of computing and internalize basic concepts, and then continue training in technology.

According to the latest survey by sysarmy, a technology group in Argentina, professionals working in the local IT sector have an average salary of $160,000 per month.

Source: sysarmy

Will take place next Thursday, January 20 at 6:00 p.m. and it is totally free. The class will be taught by Gastón Gorosterrazu, CEO and founder of the startup, and will explain the creation of a shift and reservation system. At the end, there will be space for questions and answers from the participants.

“In this class we are going to develop a shift and reservation system as it is a practical use case for many companies and because it serves as a basis for thinking about all kinds of applications . We have received many inquiries from different companies in the country with needs of incorporate technology into their daily processes, offices that need to organize the return of their employees, restaurants that want to manage reservations, among many others“, says Gorosterrazu.

And he adds: “The objective of these free courses is that everyone who proposes it can learn to develop software applications. We are convinced of the positive impact it can have on our society: people looking for a job opportunity, entrepreneurs with ideas and projects that cannot be carried out due to lack of software; small and medium-sized companies that need to make their management systems more efficient or that want to reach their customers more effectively”.

Today, 3,500 people have already been trained for free and hope to reach their goal of 100,000 before the end of the year.

How to access?

To participate in the course, you must register on the official Aptugo site by clicking on this link.

Enrollees will access a free license of the platform and they will be able to generate their own applications visually.

What does Aptugo do?

Aptugo was founded by Gorosterrazu, an Argentine entrepreneur with over 30 years of programming experience who saw the business in developing software as applications quickly.

It is a startup that offers a solution to create platforms with zero knowledge in development and programming , which allows companies to design and launch an app or a web page in a few hours and without the need for a specialized technology team.

This solution is known in the market as “low code” and it is a faster and cheaper way, without programming from scratch.