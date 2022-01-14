The father of the driver Addis Tuñón dies due to Covid

A few minutes ago and during the live broadcast of the first hand program it was revealed that the driver’s father Addis Tunon He passed away yesterday afternoon at the age of 76. cause of Covid-19.

With eyes full of tears and a broken voice, Addis thanked her colleagues and the public for the support and affection that both she and her family have received and expressed how she feels after her sensitive loss.

“I apologize to the public because yesterday I had to run away, but you have to take care of your loved ones’ hearts and my mom couldn’t find out any other way than me.” she said visibly affected but calm.

He also assured that the pain that his family is experiencing is the same that thousands of people are going through around the world, for which he extended his support and condolences: “Just like me, this is a situation that so many families experience, and when a tragedy is collective, pain embraces us and empathy. I send a hug to all the families who, like us, are getting ahead despite everything.”, he added.

Through his social networks, Tuñón dedicated an emotional message to the memory of his father whom he described as a good and noble man: “Don Samuel Tuñón was always a handsome, noble and good man. I honor you next forward. Covis took it from us yesterday at 3:10 PM. I understand that there are so many families living this nightmare”, wrote.

From our newsroom we want to sympathize with her and extend our most sincere condolences, as well as wishing her prompt resignation.