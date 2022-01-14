The government bets on the booster dose against COVID-19 and antivirals to combat the rebound

With 58% hospital occupancy, 36% positivity for COVID-19 and over 20 daily deaths from this disease, the governor Peter Pierluisi today, Thursday, extended the mandate to boost the vaccine against this virus to all students 12 years of age or older and for those who work in hotels, inns, guesthouses, theaters, cinemas, coliseums, convention centers and activities.

The new executive order released It will be valid until February 2. and includes a reduction in capacity, both indoors and outdoors, while maintaining the restriction of the closure of businesses and Dry Law between 12:00 a.m. and 5:00 a.m.

“This pandemic has been unpredictable. In one year, we have had three different variants”, acknowledged the governor, who ruled out that the current scenario warrants the imposition of a greater “lockdown”.

To questions from this newspaper, Pierluisi assured that The projection of starting face-to-face classes on January 24 in public schools continues, although he warned that the first two weeks will run with classes until noon and dividing students into smaller groups.

Along with the Secretary of Health, Dr. Carlos Mellado, the president also announced a $600 incentive to hospital staff public and private, as well as employees of the tracking program of the Department of Health.

“We know that the (medical-hospital) staff is tired, physically and emotionally exhausted”, highlighted Mellado, who, like the governor, described the economic stimulus as a bonus for his work during the pandemic.

The incentive is for personnel who work in person, with a maximum income of up to $55,000 last year. Those who receive it must, in turn, continue working in the hospital institution, at least three months after the disbursement.

Mellado acknowledged that the next two weeks will be crucial, as an even greater increase in hospitalizations due to COVID-19 is anticipated. In fact, he reported that he gave the 69 hospitals in the country 48 hours to deliver a series of information to Health, including a census of regular and COVID-19 patients, and employees vaccinated against the virus.

However, Pierluisi commented that hospital administrators have not requested the activation of the National Guard, nor is the help of Army personnel considered to reinforce hospital capacity with more resources.

They seek to reduce hospitalizations

Mellado warned that hopes to reduce hospital occupation lie in the new oral treatment for this virus.

Additional Paxlovid (from Pfizer) and Molnupiravir (from Merck) pills should arrive in Puerto Rico in the next few days, assured the minister, who commented that the federal government approved the shipment to the island of 4,000 pills of this type every two weeks.

This medicine will be available in 13 hospitals, including the Bayamón Regional Hospital, where a tent will be set up to evaluate and test suspected COVID-19 patients to treat those who need it. It can also be purchased at 100 community pharmacies and Walgreens through prescription.

Meanwhile, of the treatment of monoclonal antibodies of the Sotrovimab brand -to avoid severe illness and hospitalizations- 777 weekly doses are being received, he said.

However, Mellado insisted that the best tool against the virus continues to be the reinforcement of this vaccine, since it loses effectiveness after six months.

The governor recalled that health and education personnel have until this Saturday to get the booster, while first responders must have that third dose on or before January 31, as well as those who work in restaurants and related businesses.

Meanwhile, the new executive order requires 50% capacity in businesses that operate indoors where people remove their masks to eat and drink. In places with outside occupation, the capacity should not exceed 75%, it was reported.

In addition, shopping centers, supermarkets and pharmacies, among other businesses that serve the public indoors, must not exceed 75% of their capacity, as well as government offices that serve the public.

The panorama of COVID-19 in Puerto Rico yesterday included 810 adults and 95 minors hospitalized, with 123 of them in intensive care units, six of them at the pediatric level.