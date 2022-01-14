The Hawks and Knicks agree to a trade that brings New York to forward Cam Reddish

Atlanta. The Atlanta hawks they changed the forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a protected first-round pick in the 2022 draft.

Atlanta confirmed the move Thursday. The Hawks will also send forward Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round draft pick to the Knicks in exchange for forward Kevin Knox and a first-round pick from the upcoming rookie draft (from the Charlotte Hornets).

Reddish, the 10th overall pick in the 2019 draft, has averaged 11.9 points and 2.5 rebounds in 34 games, including seven starts, this season.

The trade comes as the Hawks (17-23) have lost three straight and seven of the last nine. Atlanta has dropped to 12th in the Eastern Conference standings a year after advancing to the conference finals.

The Hawks agreed to trade Reddish a day after De’Andre Hunter scored 15 points in his return from wrist surgery. Hunter’s strong performance after missing two months gave him the courage to be ready to resume his role as the starting small forward.

Knox has played in just 13 games this season, averaging 3.6 points and 1.7 rebounds. His best season came as a rookie in the 2018-19 season, when he averaged 12.8 points and 4.5 rebounds.