The historic beating that Giannis Antetokounmpo gave to Curry, Thompson and Golden State Warriors

In the game Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks experienced a historic beating from Giannis Antetokounmpo to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson in the 2021-22 NBA season.

The promise of great match only lasted a couple of minutes and by miracle of the gods of the NBA and bank work Golden State Warriors It wasn’t a more serious beating. Literally, Giannis Antetokounmpo finished Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson with a huge first half in the game milwaukee bucks on Thursday, January 13.

Milwaukee Bucks began to make a difference from minute 1 in front of the watchful eye of Curry and Thompson, who watched as a locomotive named Antetokounmpo passed right by, swept them away and prepared to achieve a historic beating with the third triple-double of the season.

Until the Bucks and Golden State Warriors kept their most important players on the floor, it simmered. the difference that would be historic against Curry, Thompson and company. After the first two quarters, Giannis Antetokounmpo and company went up on the scoreboard with a 39-point lead.

How? Just as it reads. The Warriors went into the halftime break with the largest point difference (39) since Steve Kerr is the coach of Golden State. The last time the team suffered a spread of this magnitude was in 1961 when they were called the Philadelphia Warriors.

The historic beating that Antetokounmpo gave the Golden State Warriors in the NBA

In the first half of the game Golden State Warriors vs. Milwaukee Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis combined for 40 points, more points than the entire San Francisco team. Fortunately, the Dubs bench reduced the historic blowout, but the damage was already done. While ‘The Greek Monster’ contributed 30 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the victory of his team 118 to 99, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson reported with 12 and 11 points, respectively.