The “large-scale hacking” with an Israeli spy program to journalists and activists from El Salvador

Admin 2 hours ago Technology Leave a comment 30 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Some 37 devices were hacked, The Citizen Lab said.

image source, Getty Images

Caption,

Some 37 devices were hacked, The Citizen Lab said.

The cell phones of nearly three dozen journalists and activists in El Salvador were hacked with sophisticated Pegasus spyware, Canada’s Citizen Lab has discovered and Amnesty International has confirmed.

The hack affected 37 devices of 35 people between July 2020 and November 2021, Citizen Lab said on Wednesday. Most of the hacked phones belong to journalists from the Salvadoran media The lighthouse, which has exposed the links between the Nayib Bukele government and gangs in that country.

So far it has not been verified who is behind the hack, although journalists from The lighthouse point to the government, something the government denies.

The research was conducted by the University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab and digital rights group Access Now.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

“We act as secret agents in enemy territory”: the difficult battle to stop the sale of drugs through the dark web

Drafting BBC News World 13 January 2022 To better understand the drug trade on the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved