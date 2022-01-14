The Materialist controversy does it again, it is a trend. Why?

the urban artist Yameiry Infante Honoret, better known as La Materialista became a trend again after a sensual video was leaked on social networks.

In the audiovisual it looks like the singer performs erotic movements while touching.

Immediately, the content went viral in the different digital platforms.

Others took advantage of the occasion to make memes the fact.

The Materialist

It is recalled that it is not the first time they are shown images of intimate content of the singer.

onlyfans

The Materialist opened an account onlyfans for those who like the platform.

Through his social network Instagram The urban music singer shared a very seductive video where she is seen naked, also in the post she commented that she prefers to be criticized to remain with doubts.

«I like to walk on a razor’s edge. I have never been a regular girl!! It is so much that they have criticized each and every one of the things that I have done that I get used to them and for this reason I prefer to be Criticized than to remain in doubt ». This was commented by La Materialista.