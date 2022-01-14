The “new Globant”: grow without raising capital, export to 6 countries and invoice $50 million

Lyncros has more than 10 years of life, and he knew how to transform himself into walking to capture all the opportunities that the world of technology had to offer. It was born in 2012, when Matías O’Keefe decided to enhance his passion for the development of software solutions aiming at providing a technological transformation service. Then they joined Juan Florio, in 2015, and Martín Epelde, in 2017 to transform the business and restructure it to what it is today.

With this reconversion of the business, the company went from focusing on smaller or short-term projects to having a “more enterprise” vision. This was achieved thanks to the vision of the three partners who complement each other: O’Keefe, an engineer, has a technical solutions profile; Florio, in charge of operations, is the one who provides a look of agile methodologies to implement the projects; while Epelde added his corporate vision after several years of working in multinationals such as HP.

“When I joined, the company was selling a CRM solution that I didn’t like, the market was very hackneyed, we had to focus on development, which was what we knew how to do with more enterprise solutions,” explains Epelde, mentioning that from that moment they divided the firm into three businesses. On the one hand, his traditional project development business, which is their strong point and they execute through team building.

With this vertical, they implemented solutions for various industries. For example, one of their first projects came from the hand of an American company that commercialized fruits and that they helped to transform through the implementation of technology in its processes such as the automation of its entire commercial process. “Also toWe signed a marketplace with which they quadrupled their operation and reached many more countries“, adds the partner. They also developed other projects, such as Connect, a kind of private social network to help manage communities, widely used in the educational sector by large universities.

Martin Epelde, Juan Florio and Matías O’Keefe. Photos: Patricio Pérez for OPENING.

The second vertical of your business consists of help startups, which often join the team to leverage it with their IT and technical structure. Thanks to this, in 2018 they joined ucrop.it, a company in which they own a percentage of the business, which uses blockchain to make traceability of seed genetics. “It is one of our added values: understanding a problem in the market and using technology to provide a solution,” explains Epelde.

And thirdly, your “staff augmentation” business, that allows other companies expand your teams through your staff working with agile methodologies. Thus, they accelerate the delivery of products with teams that interact seamlessly with the customer and speak the same agile language. In a few words, Epelde explains that the company could be compared to the businesses Globant does, but on a smaller scale.

Its difference is that, in most businesses (except with ucrop.it where they went out to raise capital) they finance themselves. Even for their international expansion, a path that led them to have clients in Chile, Uruguay, Paraguay, Colombia, Ecuador and the United States . “Let’s go growing slower but steadily. We are growing as we get clients. My vision, with Connect for example, is that in two or three years my competitor will come and buy me and make me an offer. They are strategies that we have. We like, keeping a course in development, trying to diversify a bit“, explains the partner of the firm that already has 25 employees.

“Today we have very good resources, the quality of people we have in Argentina is highly valued and it is tremendous how they steal resources. It is a race. The good resource is expensive: for example, three months ago Spotify came and took one of our main developers, offering him $7,000. I can’t compete with that. But they are the laws of this new world where, since everything is virtual, many companies have lost their fear of remote work. The world has changed and since it is a disadvantage, it is also an advantage for us because today Argentina is very cheap abroad and a lot of people are stolen from us from the United States and Europe.“, mentions the entrepreneur who, in return, offers greater flexibility and attentive listening to the needs of his workers. “Let me raise questions no matter how ridiculous they may seem and I’ll listen”, ensures.

In the future, they hope to continue planting a flag in new markets and will continue betting on technologies such as blockchain, business intelligence and artificial intelligence. “Human beings are going to have to adapt to the new rules. The world is going down that path and we are working out there seeing how we can add blockchain to all that to provide a higher degree of security. Whoever is not involved in security is now outside. today is everything“, he concludes.

In figures

Foundation: 2012

2021 turnover: $50 million

Number of employees: 25

The original version of this note was published in number 337 of Apertura magazine.