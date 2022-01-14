The promising referee who will direct Cruz Azul vs. FC Juárez for Liga MX: Guillermo Pacheco

Guillermo Pacheco Larios rose to the first division in 2019, but only in the 2021/22 season did he begin directing as a central referee in Liga MX.

Next Saturday, January 15, sharp at 9:00 p.m., Cruz Azul will jump to the main field of the Azteca stadium and will receive FC Juárez, in a duel valid for matchday 2 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX. The Celestes will seek to repeat the result they had in their debut, in which they defeated Xolos de Tijuana 2-0.

For this match, Juan Reynoso has four casualties within the squad. On one side is Santiago Gimenez, who tested positive for covid-19 again in this week’s round of testing. They add up Alejandro Mayorga and Christian Tabó, who still train differentiated. and close the list William Fernandez, who received a medical discharge but had to travel to Argentina as an emergency.

Liga MX confirmed the refereeing quarters for matchday 2 of Liga MX, and the match between Cruz Azul and FC Juárez will have William Pacheco Larios as main referee, who will have Alberto Morin Mendez Y Leonardo Javier Castillo as assistants. To them is added Martin Molina Astorga as the fourth official of the match.

Who is Guillermo Pacheco?

The whistle blower in the game between the Machine and the Braves is 26 years, 11 months and 9 days old. She was born in Sonora and her debut match was in the Liga MX Femenil in September 2017, after several years between basic forces and the Premier League. The judge went up in division and reached First Division in the 2019 Closing tournament.

From then on it was a long pilgrimage like a whistling room, until in the Apertura 2021 tournament, on August 9, 2021, Guillermo Pacheco was appointed as the main referee for the match between Pachuca and Atlas. He has never refereed Cruz Azul as the first whistler and this will be his debut match.

What uniform will Cruz Azul wear?

In the match against FC Juárez, the light blue will wear full blue, with shorts, jersey and socks of the same color, since they will be local. At the same time, the Braves will wear their full away uniform: pants, socks and jersey in shades of white with green details.