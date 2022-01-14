The reason that left Ana Lucía Domínguez out of Pasión de Gavilanes 2

The Colombian actress, Ana Lucia Dominguez, who was in charge of giving life to Libya Reyes and Ruth Uribe in the first edition of Passion of Hawks She spoke of the reasons that led her to be left out of the second season.

Throught social media, Ana Lucia, He broke the silence and spoke about his absence in the novel that almost two decades ago was a true fury in different countries and that will return to the screen next month, in February, when they will land on Telemundo with the premiere of the second season of Passion of Hawks.

Although it will have its 6 original protagonists, Danna García, Mario Cimarro, Paola Rey, Juan Alfonso Baptista, Natasha Klauss and Michel Brown, the sequel will have important absences such as Ana Lucia Dominguez.

“The series that we were recording in Colombia in theory was going to be recorded on the same dates as Passion [de gavilanes], so for times like it didn’t happen, I didn’t have the opportunity, let’s say, to be able to square the times, “said the 38-year-old interpreter.

“But I know it’s going to be a success and I’m going to see it together with you because we know it’s going to be something we’re waiting for, a very beautiful story and with a wonderful cast, so you have to see it,” he closed without further statements. Ana Lucia Dominguez.