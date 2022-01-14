‘The rich also cry’: Son of Ludwika Paleta makes a great debut; he is so handsome: PHOTOS

It was in 1997, when the actress of Polish origin, Ludwika Paleta, decided to unite her life with one of the most promising Mexican actors of that time, and it is nothing more and nothing less than Plutarco Haza.

As expected, the couple became one of the viewers’ favorites, as the blonde dazzled in every place she presented with her stunning beauty.

Related news

And it is that just when they decided to get married, both actors were beginning their acting career, since they had already begun to be placed in different well-received productions.

Their love was consolidated with the arrival of their son, Nicolás, who was immediately embraced by the fans of his famous parents for inheriting their good genes.

However, and after 10 years of marriage, the small screen actors decided to divide their paths and divorce, but maintain a cordial relationship, for the well-being of their son.

Over the years, Nicolás Haza Paleta decided to follow in the footsteps of his famous parents, so while he was living in Toronto, he decided to start his acting studies.

The actors were married 10 years. Photo: Televisa

Despite being born into a family where acting was always the only source of income, the 22-year-old has stated that it is something completely new for him.

It is worth mentioning that during the month of January 2021 he announced his career as an urban singer and made his professional debut by releasing his first single “Tranze”, which was followed by “No te dolió”, “Flying high”, “Vuelta al mundo” , among other.

Now, the young man who has always looked especially like the actress of Polish origin, plans to make his debut in the company that has filled his mother’s career with fame and glory, Televisa.

Nicolás Haza Paleta in “The rich also cry”

The young actor is now ready to make his acting debut in a production that has been one of the best that the television station has had in a long time and is called “The rich also cry.”

The original version of the melodrama was released in 1979, but in 2022 it will give life to the young version of “Luis Alberto Salvatierra”, which in its adult version will star Sebastián Rulli.

Haza Paleta will share credits with well-known actors on the small screen, such as Claudia Martín, Fabiola Guajardo, Guillermo García Cantú and Azela Robinson, to name a few.

It is expected to be in mid-2022 when the production opens for its triumphant premiere on Televisa screens, where fans will be able to see the young man in his new stage.

Follow the USA Herald in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE