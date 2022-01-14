The star player of the Toronto Raptors who is interested in the Lakers for a trade

According to an NBA reporter, the Los Angeles Lakers showed interest in making a trade for a star player from the Toronto Raptors. Does LeBron James think so?

Los Angeles Lakers is not satisfied with the roster that they formed in the 2021-22 NBA season and is already beginning to ask for players from other teams to perform a bomb exchange. In this case, a star player from Toronto Raptors aroused the interest of the team Lebron James and company.

During the 2021-22 season, the Lakers have been under .500 on more than one occasion (more losses than wins) and have failed to fight for the top spots in the Western Conference with Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns.

Press rumors indicated that there are three Los Angeles Lakers players that the leadership contemplates including in a trade: Russell Westbrook, DeAndre Jordan and Kent Bazemore, a very attractive potential offer for the Toronto Raptors.

With four seasons in the NBA, the 22-year-old guard, who interests the Lakers, averages per game 16.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.1 in the 2021-22 campaign shooting 42.1 and 36.8 percent from the field and 3-pointers, respectively.

The Toronto Raptors star player the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in is Gary Trent Jr.

“The Los Angeles Lakers have been doing their due diligence in the league and expressed interest in Raptors shooting guard Gary Trent Jr. One of several players who have been reviewed. However, I don’t see a deal happening between those teams at this point, as it would probably have to involve Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn from a salary perspective said Michael Scotto, a journalist for the Spectrum channel.