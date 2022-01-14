The Supreme Court blocks the vaccination rule for companies but maintains the mandate for health workers

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the application of the rule of the president, Joe Biden, which requires mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 for employees of large companies (or weekly detection tests) and the use of a mask in companies, but it did retain the mandate for most health care workers.

The conservative-majority Supreme Court ruled that the federal government overstepped its bounds in trying to impose the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s vaccination rule on all businesses in the United States with 100 or more employees. More than 80 million people would have been affected.

The Supreme Court this Friday: “Liberties and mandates do not mix.” Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

“OSHA has never imposed such a mandate. Neither has Congress. In fact, while Congress enacted important legislation to address the COVID-19 pandemic, it has refused to enact any measures similar to the that OSHA has enacted here,” the judges wrote in an unsigned ruling, according to The Associated Press news agency.

The three liberal justices on the Court issued a separate opinion indicating that the Court is “overreaching” by substituting its opinion for the opinion of medical experts.

“Acting outside its jurisdiction and without legal basis, the Court displaces the trials of government officials who have been given responsibility for responding to health emergencies in the workplace,” wrote Justices Stephen Breyer, Elena Kagan and Sonia Sotomayor in a joint dissent.

The vaccination rule was pushed by the Joe Biden Administration in November and was immediately challenged by a group of Republican states and businesses that argued that the federal government lacks the power to issue such a broad mandate.

Lower courts initially blocked the mandate, but an appeal court ruling allowed it to go into effect.

The National Federation of Independent Businesses called that ruling “a gut punch for small businesses that are struggling to stay in business as they emerge from the pandemic,” even though the mandate only applies to companies that have more than 100 employees.

The states that oppose this requirement asserted that the federal law gives the government the authority to impose general health and safety standards on facilities such as hospitals, but not the power to require vaccinations. The agency that administers Medicare and Medicaid has never required the vaccines before, they said.