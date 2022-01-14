“There is no friendly, we play the prestige”

2022-01-14

This Friday the Bolillo Gomez and the Honduran national team packed suitcases to the airport Ramon Villeda Morales from La Lima by appointment to take off at 9:55 am to the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, in the United States, where they will play a friendly on Sunday against Colombia. The two-hour flight will keep the catracha band focused on training at 5 pm in the warm city that will boast 22-degree Celsius weather as rehearsal time approaches.

The Bicolor traveled to the land of Uncle Sam with 18 players. Captain Maynor Figueroa will join the concentration of the coffee coach, who also planned a final training session on Saturday at 6:30 pm to fine-tune details prior to the match against the South Americans, at 5:00 pm the next day.

“We know what it is Colombia and what it represents, even though its figures are not there. South American football is fast and strong. The Colombian league is very good, just like its players”, he referred Edrick Menjivar to meet against those led by Reinaldo Wheel. In addition, he made it clear how they take the meeting on a personal level: “Today there are no friendly matches. We must make the most of this meeting as Colombia is a great selection that will surely be in the world. We risk our prestige against them, we can’t take it as a friendly because it could go badly for us”. Will he be the owner? Menjivar He referred to what he has worked on Bolillo Gomez facing the duel: “We don’t know yet (if he will play), the teacher has been changing the team. He wants a brave team, very well placed and structured. Hopefully we will have a great game on Sunday”.