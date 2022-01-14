These are all the luxurious gifts that Anuel AA has given to his new girlfriend who is not Karol G

Admin 36 mins ago Entertainment Leave a comment 16 Views

Colombian singer Carol G 30 years old and his colleague from the urban genre Anuel AA They were a couple for a long time and became one of the favorites of the public. But in the first quarter of 2021 they broke up and fans were excited all year about a comeback that never happened.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra archive

The truth is Anuel AA he started 2022 on a high and was seen on the beach with his new girlfriend, ‘Yailin, the most viral’. She is a Dominican singer who also has a privileged figure, it was the brunette who also shared photos together with the ex of Carol G on an evening with friends.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

Baby Shark becomes the first YouTube video to reach 10 billion views

“Baby Shark” achieves a mega number of views on YouTube 1:00 (CNN) — Baby Shark, …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved