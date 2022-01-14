These are all the luxurious gifts that Anuel AA has given to his new girlfriend who is not Karol G

Colombian singer Carol G 30 years old and his colleague from the urban genre Anuel AA They were a couple for a long time and became one of the favorites of the public. But in the first quarter of 2021 they broke up and fans were excited all year about a comeback that never happened.

Karol G and Anuel AA. Source: Terra archive

The truth is Anuel AA he started 2022 on a high and was seen on the beach with his new girlfriend, ‘Yailin, the most viral’. She is a Dominican singer who also has a privileged figure, it was the brunette who also shared photos together with the ex of Carol G on an evening with friends.

Apparently the couple’s relationship is progressing and Anuel AA he would already be giving expensive gifts to his new girlfriend. The singer has always been a fan of jewelry and cars, a few days ago he shared in his stories the diamonds that Yailin, the most viral It already looks in different parts of the body.

Yailin, the most viral. Source: instagram @yailinlamasviralreal

“Everyone here is at least 100 thousand on top,” he wrote Anuel AA along with the video that shows the jewelry on his girlfriend’s wrist and neck. Yailin, the most viral replicated this material in his stories and added some hearts while showing the ex of Carol G hugging her by the neck.

fans of Anuel AA and Karol G They reacted badly to the confirmation of this romance, since they were left wanting both singers to reconcile and leave comments like: “After he got tired of crying to Karol G so they could come back, he finally gave up.”