These are the 134 countries in the world where you can take your Salvadoran passport without the need for a visa

The ranking is headed by Japan and Singapore, which have access to 192 nations of the world without the need for a visa.

In the Salvadoran case, the Salvadoran passport gives access to visa-free travel to nations in the Americas, Asia, Europe, Africa and Oceania.

Starting with the Central American neighbors. Salvadorans do not need an entry visa in Guatemala, Honduras, Belize, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. A visa is also not required to enter Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay and Uruguay. Also in the Americas you can enter Bermuda and French Guiana without a visa.

In the Caribbean you can enter without a visa to Anguilla, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, British Virgin Islands, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, French West Indies (Martinique and Guadeloupe), Haiti, Jamaica, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia , St. Tuesday, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Trinidad and Tobago.

In the case of Europe, there are 49 countries that can be accessed without the need for a visa: Albania, Germany, Andorra, Austria, Belarus, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, France, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Greenland , Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Kosovo, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, North Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands (Holland), Norway, Poland, Portugal, United Kingdom, Romania, Russia, San Marino, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey and the Vatican.

In the Middle East, Armenia, Iran, Israel, Jordan, Oman, the Palestinian Territories and the United Arab Emirates can be accessed without a visa.

In Asia, you can enter Bangladesh, Cambodia, South Korea, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Timor-Leste and Uzbekistan without a visa.

In Oceania you can enter Cook Islands, French Polynesia, Micronesia, New Caledonia, Niue, Palau Islands, Samoa and Tuvalu.

And finally, in Africa, you can access Cape Verde, Comoros Islands, Egypt, Guinea Bissau, Madagascar, Malawi, Mauritania, Mauritius, Mayotte, Mozambique, Réunion Island, Rwanda, Senegal, Seychelles, Somalia, Saint Helena, Tanzania, Togo , Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

The third in Central America

The Salvadoran passport is the third most powerful in the Henley ranking for the Central American region. Costa Rica is the best positioned country -at number 30- and has access to 150 countries and territories, followed by Panama in 34th place, with 142 countries. Then there is El Salvador in 37th place, with 134 countries.

Guatemala and Honduras are tied for fourth place in 38th place, with 133 countries.

Nicaragua is in fifth place -position 41- with 127 countries. And finally, Belize appears in the 52nd position and has access to 101 countries.