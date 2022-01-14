They pay 190 million dollars for an apartment in New York

Och, who had moved to Florida for tax reasons when he acquired this property, founded the Och-Ziff money management fund in 1994, later turned into a vulture fund from which he departed in 2019.

In 2016, said fund, which managed a portfolio of 39,000 million dollars at the time, had to pay a 413 million fine for bribing officials in the Democratic Republic of Congo, Libya and other African countries to obtain business.

At the moment it is unknown who is the buyer of one of the most expensive homes in Manhattan and if the operation includes another one-bedroom apartment that Och bought for two million dollars in the same building.

With a personal fortune of $4.1 billion, estimated by Forbes, Och still owns another Central Park East penthouse, which was valued at $57.5 million in 2019, according to the newspaper.

This operation is the most recent in a series of transactions in this building designed by architect Robert AM Stern, located at 220 Central Park South, which holds the record for the most expensive apartment in the United States.

In 2019, the founder of another investment fund, Ken Griffin, paid 238 million for an apartment in the same building, whose luxurious interiors were designed by Frenchman Thierry W. Despont.

The co-founder of Alibaba, the Chinese giant of online commerce, Joseph Tsai, also owner of the Brooklyn Nets, paid 157.5 million for two apartments in this 289-meter-high building.

The building has private restaurants, a gym, a juice bar, a library, a basketball court, a golf simulator, and a playground.