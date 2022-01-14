They revealed why the Tunisian-Mali referee ended the match before 90 minutes and caused the scandal: “He was taken to the hospital”

2022-01-13
During the African Cup of Nations a controversial episode was experienced when the referee who dispensed justice in the Tunisia-Mali The duel ended before the 90 minutes were up.
Video: referee whistles the end of the match before 90 in Tunisia-Mali
Janny Sikazwe was in charge of directing the game and whistled the final whistle at 85 minutes, unleashing chaos on the field by Tunisia who was losing (0-1). Faced with the complaints, the whistleblower decided to continue, but 17 seconds before the 90-minute mark was up, he returned to end the match and went to the locker room without explanation.
One day after the scandal that rocked the world of football, it was Essam Abdel-Fatah, chief referee of the African Cup, who spoke about this situation and defended the Zambian judge.
“The referee suffered from heat stroke and very severe dehydration, which led him to lose concentration and was taken to hospital,” he revealed to MBC Egypt’s Al-Laib portal.
Thus, essaam He explained that when 80 minutes were up, the judge lost track of time and dizziness prevented him from understanding the situation.
And the fact is that the match was played in Limbe, a coastal city in Cameroon, with a temperature that hovered around 34°C in full sunlight and 65% humidity. These conditions were triggers for the referee, who had to be treated in a clinic once the match was over.
James Rodríguez saved the player who collapsed in the middle of the match
Abdel-Fatah He also explained that the plan was for the fourth referee to direct what remained of the compromise. Therefore, the tournament authorities asked both teams to return to the field to play added time.
“When the crisis occurred and the objections and control of the game were lost, the fourth official was the one who was going to complete the game, but one of the two teams refused,” he says.
Fury of the Tunisians
During those minutes, the DT of Tunisia he was angry without knowing the real reason and determined that his team not return to the field. “In the 85th minute he blew the final whistle. Again in the 89th minute. There was supposed to be 7-8 minutes of added time. His decision is inexplicable. The players were taking ice baths for 35 minutes before they were called back. I have been training for a long time and I have never seen anything like this. Even the fourth referee was about to lift the board and then the whistle blew,” he said. Mondher Kebaier.
The Tunisians formally requested that the match of the first date of Group F be played again, but they still have not received a response from the tournament authorities.