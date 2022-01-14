They revealed why the Tunisian-Mali referee ended the match before 90 minutes and caused the scandal: “He was taken to the hospital”

2022-01-13

During the African Cup of Nations a controversial episode was experienced when the referee who dispensed justice in the Tunisia-Mali The duel ended before the 90 minutes were up.

Video: referee whistles the end of the match before 90 in Tunisia-Mali

Janny Sikazwe was in charge of directing the game and whistled the final whistle at 85 minutes, unleashing chaos on the field by Tunisia who was losing (0-1). Faced with the complaints, the whistleblower decided to continue, but 17 seconds before the 90-minute mark was up, he returned to end the match and went to the locker room without explanation.

One day after the scandal that rocked the world of football, it was Essam Abdel-Fatah, chief referee of the African Cup, who spoke about this situation and defended the Zambian judge.

“The referee suffered from heat stroke and very severe dehydration, which led him to lose concentration and was taken to hospital,” he revealed to MBC Egypt’s Al-Laib portal.

Thus, essaam He explained that when 80 minutes were up, the judge lost track of time and dizziness prevented him from understanding the situation.