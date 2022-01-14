They say that Chyno Miranda is under the care of his mother, and that his ex Natasha Araos is rebuilding her life away from him

Just a few weeks after he himself introduced his new girlfriend in an interview, a relationship that is now rumored to have ended, the media interest around the figure of the singer Chyno Miranda focuses on a possible relapse of the disease suffered. The Venezuelan artist is still dealing with the effects of the neuropathy that he has suffered for years and, according to the podcast of ‘The fat and the skinny’, He recently traveled to his native country for treatment.

“It has been said that the singer would have relapsed and would be admitted to a hospital in Venezuela. At this time we can confirm that Chyno is in Venezuela under the care of his mother“, has assured the journalist Tanya Charry, the person in charge in addition to announcing the interpreter’s return to singleness, in statements that have been echoed by People en Español magazine.

Alcira, the mother of the music star, would not have separated from her famous son since he moved back to his country. Considering that the parent of Chyno has always been one of his great supporters in his fight against the ailment, which requires continued therapy and, sometimes intensive, it is understandable that she wants to be in the front line in the framework of this supposed hospital admission.

It must be remembered that, shortly before the news of his new frustrated romance came to light, the public scrutiny of Chyno Miranda was fundamentally about his separation from Natasha Araos, mother of his son Lucca. Last December, and after ending their reconciliation attempts, the vocalist’s ex-wife moved to a new home to start a new chapter in her life as a single and independent woman.

