They spread the alleged death of Adam Sandler on social networks and this is why

U.S.- Since yesterday they began to emerge rumors about what Adam Sandler He had died, so his followers and those close to him were alerted. Fortunately, this trend is false, so now we will talk about what really happened.

Several claims of Sandler’s death were raised through TikTok and Twitter, causing panic among his fans. In fact, there were even videos where they said that he had drowned or had a terrible accident.

The creepiest thing is that people were just participating in a trend where they told him that the actor had died, this while recording his reaction.

Due to this, many responded to the fake news where, for obvious reasons, they showed their annoyance. The Sun put the following: “Adam Sandler’s death is a dumb hoax.”

While others put: “I find death tricks extremely unfunny. Adam Sandler is not dead, stop spreading fake news.” “Whoever started the rumor that ‘Adam Sandler is dead’ is sick and wicked.”

The truth is that nothing has happened to the actor and he will continue with his acting career. So far no application has been made.