This is the career of the future, according to Elon Musk: they earn US $ 304,000 and study for free

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person and CEO of Tesla, unveiled what is the most sought after job position by your company through your personal Twitter account.

Recently, the billionaire said that his electric car company Tesla continues to search for engineers specialized in artificial intelligence and positioned them as the professionals “of the future”.

“As usual, Tesla is looking for engineers who are experts in artificial intelligence who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in important ways,” Musk tweeted.

As always, Tesla is looking for hardcore AI engineers who care about solving problems that directly affect people’s lives in a better way.https://t.co/0B5toOOHcj — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 6, 2021

“If you’re working on something that involves people or engineering, that’s probably a good focus for your future,” Musk concluded.

What do AI engineers do and why is Tesla looking for them?

The job of an artificial intelligence engineer is to teach a machine with data to respond to certain situations and solve problems on its own.

The machine, once trained, is capable of interact with customers, upload data manually, solve formulas, and more features.

At Tesla, engineers are charged with “developing and deploying autonomy at scale in vehicles, robots, and more,” detailed on the Tesla website. In other words, these profiles are the ones that they knowledgeably “nourish” the brand’s cars and without them, they couldn’t scale the management software.

We believe an advanced AI-based approach to vision and planning, supported by efficient use of inference hardware, is the only way to achieve an overall solution for full autonomous driving and beyond.

As they are professionals with vast knowledge in technology, their salaries tend to be high. According to the Ziprecruiter platform, an engineer specializing in artificial intelligence can earn up to $304,500 a year.

How to learn artificial intelligence for free?

Harvard University offers a free introductory course for people with little or no knowledge of artificial intelligence.

training “CS50’s Introduction to Artificial Intelligence with Python” teaches the key concepts of the Python programming language – such as variables and structures – and then explains to students how to develop platforms with artificial intelligence algorithms.

“This course will allow you to take the first step towards solving important real-world problems and will serve you well in the future of your career,” describes the university on the official website of the course.

When starting an online training of these characteristics, it is recommended to start with small projects to fix the new concepts and content.

It is possible to register on the official page of Harvard University and the online education platform edX by clicking on the following link.