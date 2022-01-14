This is the cryptocurrency that has risen more than 350% today

one minutes of reading

Some imitation coins Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) and Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) saw strong gains on Wednesday night, after both Dogecoin and Shiba Inu showed recovery and another coin soared more than 350%.

What has happened

FirstDog (CRYPTO: FSD) has soared 371% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.00000001105 when last checked.

The coin has risen more than 350% vs. Bitcoin Y ethereum.

For comparison, Dogecoin is up over 7% in the last 24 hours and was trading at $0.1643 at press time. Shiba Inu, the self-styled “Dogecoin killer”, has rallied almost 14% to $0.00003172 in a 24-hour period.

Because it is important

FirstDog ​​claims that it is developing a platform for trading of social card games where players can play against each other with their tokens non-expendable (NFT) for gaming and secondary NFT consumables.

The coin announced on Twitter that it is among CoinMarketCap’s top daily gainers.

Next, we recommend you read: This is the ‘most traded token’ among Binance whales