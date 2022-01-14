This is the luxurious mansion where Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman will live after their honeymoon

Last weekend, the glamorous marriage of 31-year-old Ricky Montaner with the 27-year-old Argentine actress, model and influencer Stefi Roitman took place. The party that brought together artists of the stature of Sebastián Yatra, Tini, Duki among others was in the city of Buenos Aires where the Montaner family spared no expense.

These days the newlyweds are on their honeymoon but upon their return they will settle in Miami in the enormous mansion that has Ricardo Montaner and that has room for everyone. Due to the pandemic, Stefi and Ricky already lived there during the strictest part of the quarantine, so the lovers will have no problem adapting.

