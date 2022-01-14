This is the luxurious mansion where Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitman will live after their honeymoon

Last weekend, the glamorous marriage of 31-year-old Ricky Montaner with the 27-year-old Argentine actress, model and influencer Stefi Roitman took place. The party that brought together artists of the stature of Sebastián Yatra, Tini, Duki among others was in the city of Buenos Aires where the Montaner family spared no expense.

Source: Archive

These days the newlyweds are on their honeymoon but upon their return they will settle in Miami in the enormous mansion that has Ricardo Montaner and that has room for everyone. Due to the pandemic, Stefi and Ricky already lived there during the strictest part of the quarantine, so the lovers will have no problem adapting.

Source: Instagram Stefi Roitman

the family mansion Montaner It has eight en-suite rooms for each member of the family to be in absolute comfort, as well as Art Deco, marble and a huge pool on two levels. Ricardo Montaner’s property has a winter garden where, on more than one occasion, the boys rehearse their songs.

where they will take root Ricky Montaner and Stefi Roitmann it is a huge property owned by the Montaners that is located in the Pine Tree Drive area of ​​Miami. The Clan house is valued at 11 million dollars. Some of what family members reveal on their social networks is the games room, the tropical garden and the balconies overlooking the bay.

Source: Instagram Stefi Roitman

Definitely Ricardo Montaner He has no problem that the whole family enjoys the corners of the huge house without limitations, but he has his favorite place that he has also shown on the social network of the camera and it is the private dock, where the singer rests alone or with wife Marlene.