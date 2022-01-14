This is the reason why José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez called his youngest daughter Genesis

José Luis ‘el Puma’ Rodríguez is turning 79 this January 14. The artist dedicated a few words to his Instagram account. “A new Birthday brings with it gratitude for this extra time of life that the Lord decided that it should be so. Always with the joy of following the life purpose assigned to me, celebrating every moment no matter how small it may seem. I wish everyone HEALTH, with Faith in Christ ahead,” he wrote.

‘The Puma’ He is one of the most beloved Latin American singers. He recently congratulated his daughter Genesis, as it will be incorporated in the third season of the Netflix series ‘Umbrella Academy’. The American actress of Venezuelan and Cuban origin is 34 years old and is gaining more and more path in acting.

Some time ago, ‘the Puma’ She was asked why she called her daughter Genesis. “Simply, because it means the beginning, the beginning of a new life. This is how my parents explained it to me. It is, on the other hand, a name that I love”, explained the singer. Let us remember that her birth was like a ‘start over’ for him since it was his first daughter with his second marriage, with Carolina Pérez.

What’s more, Genesis It is a biblical name, specifically with which the Bible opens, which explains the beginning of how everything was conceived. The singer is very religious and a believer in the Catholic faith, which also explains that choice.

On some occasion, Jose Luis He also confessed that “(Genesis) was his time not to repeat the same relationship he has with his older daughters.” The singer does not have a very good bond with his older daughters, who he had with Lila Morillo, Liliana and Lilibeth.