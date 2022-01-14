This is what Jennifer Aniston looks like without a drop of makeup or touch-ups

Jennifer Aniston He is one of the biggest celebrities that American cinema has ever given. This being an actress, comedian and also a few years ago, a film director. His role among the famous has already crossed borders and he does not have to worry about what they will say when he does something that is not among the normal.

Jennifer Aniston, that in his history also has to have formed one of the most beloved couples of the early 2000s with Brad Pitt (2000 to 2005), he joined the stars that have been shown with a washed face. As did Jennifer Lopez, Jaydy Michel, Nuria Roca or Adriana Lima, among others, who uploaded photos without makeup throughout the year 2021 and became ambassadors of beauty. In this sense, 2022 could not start better because the movement has been joined by the Hollywood star who made history by becoming the person who fastest reached a million followers on the networks: precisely Aniston.

