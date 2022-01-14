Tigres Femenil announces the hiring of Mia Fishel

Midtime Editorial

Women’s Tigers made official your bomb for him Closure 2022, since it announced the hiring of mia fishel, national team of the U.S and who comes for reinforce the attack of the ‘Amazonas’, who had couple of major casualties.

The current runners-up of the Liga MX Femenil suffered the casualties of Katty Martínez, who went to America, by Maria Sanchez, who left for soccer in the United States and Stefany Ferrer, the first foreigner in the Liga MX Femenil.

Tigers made the announcement through their social networksincluding Andre-Pierre Gignac participated.

The hiring of fishel, who is the strong card of the ‘Amazonas’ for take back the title of the league, materialized after a couple of weeks in which they were negotiating.

Mia Fishel, played at the University of California at Los Angeles, recently was selected in the draft for him Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League.

The 20-year-old footballer, carry a United States National Team process, started in the U-17 and is now in the U-20.

Mine joins Uchenna Kanu as the two reinforcements of the ‘Amazonas’ for Clausura 2022.

