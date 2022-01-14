Tigres’ future home will be a new Silicon Valley, says Samuel García

Jorge Rosales

Monterrey, Nuevo Leon / 13.01.2022 19:21:58





The new house of tigers not only will it host other sports, but it will also have business incubators and the governor of Nuevo León, Samuel Garcia, assured that It will be the new Silicon Valley from Mexico and there will also be classrooms for the careers of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León (UANL).

“The first legal document is signed, this stadium is anything but a stadium, it is incredible that in the future we are going to have classrooms inside this stadium, classrooms that will host the new technology and automation careers. He is going to study inside. In this stadium will be the new Silicon Valley of Mexico, business incubators, first class offices connected to public transport, universities and sports”, he said.

At advertisement were the rector of the UANL, Santos Guzman; the Cemex-Sinergia Deportiva liaison director, Mauricio Doehner; the President of Tigres, Mauricio Culebro, the designer main of populous, Emiliano Cevallos; the general director of Ball Game, César Esparza.

The Cathedral of Nuevo Leon

The governor Neolonese christening to the future feline house like the cathedral of Nuevo León, since it will attract tourism to the Sultana del Norte and other important sports such as the NFL.

“Tourism will come from there, They will come from all over the world to see my Tigres, to see first-world showsgames of norteño teams, of other sports and that will be an icon, will be the new cathedral of Nuevo Leonhe added.

“Having the possibility of bringing the NFL to Nuevo León, I am sure it will fulfill many dreams, the fact that it is inclusive of equality, that come children from all communities and regions, which have hotel, business and in the end we will give parking lot to the sultans, military and students. It’s a win-win wherever you see it”.