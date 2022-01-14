Tigres presents new stadium; this is the design and construction dates

As a “megaproject” it was announced the new Tigres stadium, which will remain within the facilities of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, so that the campus leaves the Volcano, with 55 years of history. In a conference on the field of the current building, the details of this work, which will be designed by the Populous office.

“The tiger profile is building what will be the new house of tigers and all the fans that characterize us for supporting with courage and roots and until the last”, said Doehner. “Of course we deserve a new stadiumIt is a longing from several years ago”.

populous is a architecture firm that has designed stadiums like the new Wembley, the new one from Tottenham, as well as the BBVA de Rayados, among many others.

Present at the event were the Governor of Nuevo Leon, Samuel Garcia, together with the rector of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León, Santos Guzmán; the head of Sinergia Deportiva (the body that serves as a link between Cemex and Tigres), Mauricio Doehner, as well as the president of Tigres, Mauricio Culebro, in addition to the municipal president of San Nicolás de los Garza, Daniel Carrillo, and the Associate Senior Designer by Populous, Emiliano Ceballos.

How much will the new Tigres stadium cost?

It was the rector of the UANL, Santos Guzmán, who referred to the work as a megaproject that will improve the image of the institution within the campus and will increase the University’s assets. In fact, it was reported that the investment will be 320 million dollars, all this from private initiative.

New Tigres stadium will have greater capacity

The auriazul stadium will have a greater capacity than the current Volcano, which holds 42,000 people, but for the new work the capacity will be 65 thousand fans and will seek as the main premise maintain the atmosphere of the volcano, although the new building will have a hotel that you will see towards the field, the same as some university classrooms, and even the field will be retractable to remove it from the building, provide the necessary care and that the concrete plate under it be used for concerts and massive events.

“From our office in London, where I have been working for 10 years, we want to share our experience in soccer, which we have acquired through our proximity to the best leagues in Europe,” said Ceballos.

The latter recalled that the work will not cease to be a university project, so Populous will be linked with the engineering and architecture departments of the UANL, so that they participate in the development of the work, which will be “flexible”, with the capacity to be home to soccer matches and also American football, with specifications to host even games of NFL.

When will the new stadium be inaugurated?

According to César Esparza, head of the company Juego de Pelota -which will serve as a kind of link between the UANL, Tigres and Populouos in the megaproject-, the plans point to the Tigres stadium is open at the beginning of 2025.

Design of the new stadium | Photos

