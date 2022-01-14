To fly! This drone with a 4k camera is on Amazon at a single price

One of the main problems that this type of drone usually presented was the fact that many times, in flight through wild places, they lost the signal with the pilot and ended up irretrievably lost. However, this will not happen to you with the IDEA31 drone. The GPS module The built-in unit will record the precise take-off position to return home with precision as soon as the owner presses the return button on the steering control.

The Le-Idea brand has gone to great lengths to achieve a professional quality product. Equipped with a 4K HD camera capable of recording 2K video, this drone is capable of providing high-resolution photos and recordings with detail on the same level as the best drones on the market. Thanks to the 120 degree wide angle lens and adjustable to 90 degrees that is built-in, this device is capable of capturing a perfect shot at all levels of detail.

For its part, in case of losing control, when the user turns off the remote control switch, the drone will return to the starting point immediately, being practically impossible to lose it. With visual sensors, the drone remains stable both indoors and outdoors, which helps in controlling it.

Autonomy of 46 minutes of flight

Equipped with two batteries, the IDEA31 records an autonomy of 46 minutes of flight time, which will allow you to fly the drone with total peace of mind and lead to more fun. In addition, this gadget has functions such as fixed height, vision sensor, headless mode, a key for take off / landing and speed adjustment: a practically infinite range of possibilities when it comes to enjoying each flight.

In this sense, the drone can be connected via WiFi signal to a device that serves as a screen. It also has an advanced intelligent flight mode, which can follow you, fly along a path you set, or fly around a central point in a circle, allowing you to focus on your photography and creation.

