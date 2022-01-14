Trailer for ‘Who is Anna?’, the true story of the influencer who stole money from New York’s elite

Netflix has released the trailer and the poster of ‘Who is Anna?‘, the new creation by Shondaland, directed by David Frankel, Tom Verica, Daisy Von Scherler Mayer, Ellen Kuras and Nzingha Stewart, and starring Julia Garner (Ozark), among others.

the series that premieres the next February 11th counts as one journalist With a lot to prove, Vivian (‘Anna Chlumsky’, ‘Veep’, ‘My Girl’), investigates the Anna Delvey case (‘Julia Garner’, ‘Ozark’, ‘The Assistant’), the legendary German heiress and instagram star, that stole the hearts and money of New York’s elite.

But is Anna New York’s biggest con artist, or is she simply the new portrait of the American dream? Anna and the journalist form a dark and funny love-hate relationship while Anna awaits trial ylthe reporter fights against the clock to answer to New York society’s biggest question: Who is Anna Delvey? The series is inspired by the New York Magazine article “How Anna Delvey Tricked New York’s Party People” by Jessica Pressler, who also serves as producer.

The cast is led by Julia Garner (Anna Delvey), Anna Chlumsky (Vivian), Arian Moayed (Todd), Alexis Floyd (Neff), Anders Holm (Jack), Terry Kinney (Barry), Katie Lowes (Rachel), Jeff Perry (Lou), Anna Deavere Smith (Maud) and Laverne Cox (Kacy).

The writing team of this new fiction is made up of Shonda Rhimes, Matt Byrne, Jess Brownell, Abby Ajayi and Nick Nardini and has Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, David Frankel as executive producers.