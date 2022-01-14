Turn your phone into a TV with this screen magnifier compatible with all phones

Every day the consumption of series and movies on mobile is growing, especially on streaming platforms. streaming. While in terms of screen size there is no way for phones to compete on their own with a television, they do offer advantages such as mobility or the ability to connect to the Internet almost anywhere. Therefore, is there the possibility of enjoying a larger screen with the mobile without depending on other gadgets that harm the portability or autonomy of these devices?

Fortunately, the answer is yes. One of the cell phone holders best sellers on amazon It is a magnifying glass for screen smartphone, which allows you to increase it up to 12 inches without connections, cables or extra energy consumption. Next, we will tell you how it works and what its characteristics are.

Enlarge

Twice the screen size

This magnifying glass consists of three sections: a lower surface, the section of the screen that rises towards the front and a folding upper layer that, when rolled up, works as a backrest to place the mobile. In this way, the magnifying glass allows you to enlarge the image of the phone screen up to twice the size of it, as it is 12 inches long.

Another of its qualities is that it uses a technology of zoom in HD, so the images retain the original quality, without the need for any type of battery and, in addition, without compatibility problems.

Enlarge

Rugged, foldable design

Thanks to the fact that it is made with three different sections, the magnifying glass can be folded like a book when it is not being used to facilitate both its transport –fits comfortably in a backpack– as its storage. These are some of the characteristics that buyers like Juan stand out for, for whom it is a “very original and good quality design”. “It can be folded neatly for storage and to protect the magnifying glass,” he says.

To ensure durability, the top and bottom sheets are made of Solid wood, while the magnifying glass is made of plastic and, when folded, it is completely protected within the wood. All in all, it is not only a stylish screen magnifier, well protected and easy to use, it is also very useful because it does not distort the image and is perfect for use in any environment.

Enlarge

*All prices included in this article are updated as of 01-12-2022.