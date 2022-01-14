Two players from the Honduran National Team did not travel to the United States for not meeting the vaccination requirement

2022-01-14

The young attacker Marco Aceituno He will not be able to fulfill his dream of debuting with the Major. Nor will the defender be before the coffee growers Wisdom Quaye This is because the northern country requires that the dose be applied 14 days before the trip and Fenafuth authorities were unaware of it.

The Honduran national team suffers another last minute mishap. Two players did not travel to U.S for the friendly game against Colombia on Sunday for not meeting the covid-19 vaccination requirement.

Both soccer players were vaccinated on January 4 of this year. The government of U.S put this new requirement for travelers into effect on December 6.

They tried to travel on another airline, but it was impossible

The flight with the “H” soccer players left for Florida, but both stayed at the airport’s air terminal. Ramon Villeda Morales for several hours waiting for the Fenafuth authorities to get them another flight.

In the end, no airline wanted to risk it and the players confirmed to TEN that they could not travel. They had to return home with their bags.

La Bicolor traveled with 16 players in total for the match against Colombia. Aceituno and Quaye thus joined the casualties of Allan Vargas, who tested positive for covid and Yeison Mejia, due to injury.

Devron García and José Mario Pinto were summoned in his place and in Florida captain Maynor Figueroa will join.

The Honduran National Team will arrive in Fort Lauderdale after noon and in the afternoon they will hold their first training session on US soil. This Saturday she will return to work in the afternoon and will be ready for Sunday’s clash at the DRV PNK stadium.