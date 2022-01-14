United States | New York | Surviving couple of the Bronx fire claims a billion dollars in compensation | WORLD

A couple of survivors of the fire in the neighborhood of the bronx, which last Sunday claimed the lives of 17 people, eight of them children, filed a complaint against the managers of the building and against the mayor of the city in which they claim compensation of 1,000 million dollars.

The local network ABC7 showed the complaint filed by the couple formed by Rosa Reyes and Félix Martínez, who presented it “individually and on behalf of others in a similar situation”, and described it as “the first complaint”, predicting that similar ones will follow. .

In the complaint, the couple, who claims to have suffered injuries in that fire, present four complaints to the managers of the building: not ensuring the automatic closing of the metal doors; malfunctioning smoke detectors; failing to provide adequate heating and allowing fire alarm errors.

The fire started when an electric stove caught fire and burned a mattress on the second floor; when the residents of that apartment rushed out of the house, they left the door open and that caused the fire and smoke to rise rapidly through the 19-story building, which contained 120 apartments.

In the testimonies given by the victims in the first hours, many repeated that the fire alarms went off all the time and few took them seriously anymore; others mentioned that the central heating was very low and it was cold in the apartments.

According to the chain, some residents have begun to return to their apartments if they were not badly damaged, while others continue to stay in hotels at the expense of the municipality while they process public aid.

The list of dead made public presents a large majority of victims who were from two or three families, from Gambia and of Muslim religion.

