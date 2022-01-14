Vinicius and Rodrygo lead Tite’s squad for the Verdeamarela knockout matches

Without the injured Neymar, absent from the fields since the end of November, Brazil summoned this Thursday to the base that qualified it in advance for the World Cup in Qatar for the South American qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay.
Injuring his left ankle during a game against Paris Saint Germain in the French league on November 28, the Brazilian star will miss the first two games of the ‘Seleção’ in 2022, when he visits the Ecuadorians on January 27 in Quito and receives to the Paraguayans on February 1 in Belo Horizonte.
“My attention and concern is that his health is fine. That is the point. From there, we focus on the stages so that he can reach [a la Copa del Mundo] in his best condition,” said coach Tite at a virtual press conference in Rio de Janeiro.
‘Ney’ was also absent due to physical discomfort from the last match of the ‘Canarinha’, the 0-0 draw against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in San Juan in November, but it is expected that he will be recovered for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, on February 15, where PSG will clash with Real Madrid.
– The Lodi vaccination –
Without the ’10’, to whose absence are added Tite’s regulars such as attackers Richarlison and Roberto Firmino, the undefeated leader of the tie (11 wins and two draws) will entrust his offense to Vinicius Jr, Gabriel Jesus, Antony, Philippe Coutinho and ‘Gabigol’.
The presence of the attacker Rodrygo, from Real Madrid, who had not been called up since the first date of the qualifier, in October 2020, stands out.
The rearguard will once again be guarded by Marquinhos, Thiago Silva and Casemiro, in addition to Dani Alves and Alex Sandro. The starting right back, Danilo, was not called up due to injury.
Lefty Renan Lodi was not considered because he is not fully vaccinated against covid-19, Tite said.
“Vaccination is a social responsibility,” said the coach, who assured that the player would also have problems entering Ecuador and restrictions in Brazil.
The national team coordinator, Juninho Paulista, specified that Atlético de Madrid’s leading scorer received the first dose of the immunizer on January 10.
“We have our opinion, but we do not force any athlete to get vaccinated,” said technical assistant César Sampaio.
For the penultimate qualifying doubleheader, Brazil hired a flight that will depart from Madrid on January 25 to take the players who play in Europe directly to Quito, Juninho explained.
List of called:
Archers: Alisson (Liverpool, ING), Ederson (Manchester City, ING), Weverton (Palmeiras).
Defenses: Marquinhos (PSG, FRA), Thiago Silva (Chelsea, ING), Éder Militao (Real Madrid, ESP), Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal, ING), Dani Alves (Barcelona, ESP), Emerson (Tottenham, ING), Alex Sandro ( Juventus, ITA), Alex Telles (Manchester United, ING).
Frills: Casemiro (Real Madrid, ESP), Fabinho (Liverpool, ING), Bruno Guimarães (Lyon, FRA), Gerson (Marseille, FRA), Fred (Manchester United, ING), Philippe Coutinho (Aston Villa, ING), Lucas Paquetá ( Lyon, FRA), Everton Ribeiro (Flamengo).
Forwards: Raphinha (Leeds, ING), Antony (Ajax, HOL), Rodrygo (Real Madrid, ESP), Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City, ING), Vinicius Jr (Real Madrid, ESP), Matheus Cunha (Atlético de Madrid, ESP), Gabriel Barbosa (Flamengo).