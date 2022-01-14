Vinicius and Rodrygo lead Tite’s squad for the Verdeamarela knockout matches

Without the injured Neymar, absent from the fields since the end of November, Brazil summoned this Thursday to the base that qualified it in advance for the World Cup in Qatar for the South American qualifying games against Ecuador and Paraguay.

Injuring his left ankle during a game against Paris Saint Germain in the French league on November 28, the Brazilian star will miss the first two games of the ‘Seleção’ in 2022, when he visits the Ecuadorians on January 27 in Quito and receives to the Paraguayans on February 1 in Belo Horizonte.

“My attention and concern is that his health is fine. That is the point. From there, we focus on the stages so that he can reach [a la Copa del Mundo] in his best condition,” said coach Tite at a virtual press conference in Rio de Janeiro.

‘Ney’ was also absent due to physical discomfort from the last match of the ‘Canarinha’, the 0-0 draw against Lionel Messi’s Argentina in San Juan in November, but it is expected that he will be recovered for the first leg of the round of 16 of the Champions League, on February 15, where PSG will clash with Real Madrid.