Vitalik Buterin asks which currency would dominate in 2035

The co-founder of Ethereum (CRYPTO:ETH), Vitalik Buterin, has posed a hypothesis to his 3.1 million Twitter followers, which has garnered many high-profile responses.

What has happened

Buterin has conducted a poll on his Twitter page, asking people which currency they would prefer for transactions and savings if Ethereum were out of contention to be the dominant currency in 2035.

Different options were listed in the two different polls started by Buterin. In a, Cardano (ADA) dominated with 42% of the 245,261 votes. Bitcoin (BTC) came in second with 30.7%, while Solarium (SOL) and the dollar lagged behind with 18% and 9.4% of the vote.

Poll for Ethereum community. You wake up in 2035, and 80% of all transactions + savings in the world are in one currency that is not ETH. Which would you prefer it to be? — vitalik.eth (@VitalikButerin) January 13, 2022

Another survey resulted in BNB (BNB) as the leader with 41.2% of the 97,655 votes cast. Neo (NEO) was second with 32.7%. tron (TRX) and the Chinese yuan ranked third and fourth, respectively, with 21% and 5.1% of the vote.

Curiously, although Buterin is an advisor to the foundation Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE), did not include cryptocurrency meme in the survey.

That didn’t stop DOGE co-founder, billy markus, would suggest DOGE as the dominant currency in 2035.

Bold responses from the DOGE community were abundant.

I can not see Doge in the poll ?? pic.twitter.com/KXA7YTgmBC — (@dearylm) January 13, 2022

For his part, the founder of Cardano, charles hoskinson, stated that he would “fall” in response to the survey.

OK V, I’ll bite 🙂 https://t.co/kHPe7Uo2ty — Charles Hoskinson (@IOHK_Charles) January 14, 2022

ADA fans turned out in force and also responded to Buterin’s poll.

Once ADA has smart contracts it’s game over for everyone else. — (@austinvirts) January 14, 2022

Because it is important

The Ethereum killers advanced at a record pace last year against a backdrop of growing popularity of tokens non-fungible, smart contracts and decentralized finance.

Some of these coins include Cardano, Solarium (SUN), phantom (FTM) and avalanche (AVAX).

Still, Ethereum has continued to dominate. The project has 147.5 billion total value locked or 62.06% in DeFi terms, according to data from DeFi Llama.

Some of the top NFT collections such as CryptoPunks, Art Blocks, Bored Ape Yacht Club, and Mutant Ape Yacht Club are on Ethereum.

However, that doesn’t mean the competition isn’t catching up. This week, ADA received a boost after Input Output, a company associated with the project, reported that the Plutus smart contract platform for Cardano has been implemented.

This month, JPMorgan analyst Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, has expressed in a note that Ethereum’s scaling efforts “could come too late” and that the project’s DeFi market share could fall further.

The movement of prices

ETH was trading 2.7% lower at $3,266.77 at the last check after a 24-hour follow-up period.

Photo: Courtesy of Techcrunch via Flickr