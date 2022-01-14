Walter Mercado: Horoscope for today, Friday, January 14

Note to readers: Betty B. Mercado, niece and collaborator of the late astrologer Walter Mercado, continues his legacy by writing horoscopes.

Aries

(March 20 – April 18th)

Now that Mercury is retrograde, it is imperative that you take time to replenish your physical and mental energies. Surround yourself with people who inspire you to create, to emphasize everything positive in you. It’s time to start beautifying your home, your surroundings, to create your special corner. Lucky numbers: 11, 46, 31.

Taurus

(April 19 – 19 of May)

Mercury turns retrograde so it will be necessary to develop greater tolerance or patience, especially with those who work with you. Do not expect much from other people since each one functions to the extent of their mental and physical capacities. Lucky numbers: 4, 30, 1.

Gemini

(May 20 – 19 of June)

Thank the Cosmos that your sixth sense will be highly developed today. You will be able to clearly distinguish where the problem is that does not allow you to establish peace in your life. The tension at home or with the family increases and you will have to make an effort and do your part to calm things down. Lucky numbers: 29, 32, 6.

Cancer

(June 20th – July 21)

Don’t keep regretting something you could have done and didn’t. Launch yourself to the conquest of your dreams. Develop any creative idea. Expand your knowledge through studies. Keep in mind that no matter how old you are, it’s never too late to start. Lucky numbers: 45, 12, 8.

Leo

(July 22 – August 21)

Beware of saying or doing the wrong thing now that Mercury is retrograde. Begin to rebuild your life free of heavy burdens and willing to repair mistakes. Don’t encourage what hurts you so much. Your jealousy towards that person you say you love will end up ruining the relationship. Lucky numbers: 18, 43, 26.

Virgo

(August 22nd – Sept 21)

Look for stability in your romantic relationships. There is someone by your side who shares your tastes, your ideas and your dreams. Give him more attention, if you want that relationship to prosper. The terrain is propitious for romance. Do not rush as everything will go as planned. Lucky numbers: 6, 11, 21.

Libra

(Sept. 22 – Oct 22)

You recover financially and then fall back into crisis, which means that you need the guidance of a professional in this field. It is time for you to inform yourself and change the way you are handling them. Save for when those expenses arise that could take you out of budget. Lucky numbers: 13, 5, 22.

Scorpion

(Oct 23 – Nov 20)

You will face difficult problems, but not impossible to solve. Someone close to you will try to impose their will on yours, but their intentions will be thwarted by your willpower. You will have to be the director. Do not give in to those people who talk a lot and do little. Lucky numbers: 19, 5, 40.

Sagittarius

(Nov 21 – Dec 20)

It is necessary at the moment to catch up on what you have abandoned due to lack of interest. Do not bury your ideas in the cemetery of oblivion. Take action so you can progress in the economic sector. Try to establish an adequate balance between your work and your private life. Lucky numbers: 44, 12, 8.

Capricorn

(Dec 21 – Jan 18)

Don’t complicate your life by wanting to solve everything your way. Lower your stress levels today. Relax and take things slowly, one problem at a time. Do not try to cover the truth with lies to look good with others, since sooner or later everything comes to light. Lucky numbers: 7, 24, 13.

Aquarium

(Jan 19 – Feb 17)

Although Mercury is retrograde, you will project yourself very sure of everything you say. You will be more direct when expressing yourself. Your thoughts will be very well organized, being able to carry out more than one thing at a time. You will possess the gift of convincing others through the power of your word. Lucky numbers: 33, 15, 49.

Pisces

(Feb 18 – 19 of March)

Your desire to improve will open new doors to better opportunities for studies, work or travel. The stars lead you today to organize yourself on a personal level. Make a visual chart of those problems you have to solve and put them in order of importance. Lucky numbers: 31, 20, 15.