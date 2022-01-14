“We act as secret agents in enemy territory”: the difficult battle to stop the sale of drugs through the dark web

Admin 1 hour ago Technology Leave a comment 25 Views

  • Drafting
  • BBC News World

Ecstasy pill with smiley face

To better understand the drug trade on the dark web, the BBC’s Joe Tidy and Alison Benjamin made two purchases: ecstasy and cocaine. They also learned how easy it is for drug dealers to keep going, even when police shut down an online marketplace where they have operated.

At first glance, Torrez looked like a normal shopping website: thousands of products listed, customer reviews with star ratings for each seller, information on delivery estimates, and payment methods.

The only difference was the products themselves.

Peruvian fish flake cocaine, MDMA champagne, ecstasy pills Blue PunisherNor the kind of items you would find on Amazon or eBay.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

A giant asteroid will pass close to Earth next Tuesday

The asteroid will cross space at a speed of up to 80,000 kilometers per hour …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved