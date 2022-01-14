“We have worked on what they can do”

2022-01-14

Reinaldo Wheel face to face again Honduras next Sunday in the city of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where they will play starting at 4:30 pm (catracha time) at the DRV PNK Stadium, when the Colombian National Team faces the combined Bolillo Gomez.

The coffee team travels this Friday to the American city to prepare the friendly game for which the Honduran nationalized coach has prepared, as one of his players, Daniel Giraldo, confessed the requests of Wheel regarding the clash against the Bicolor.

Fenafuth confirmed prices for the qualifying games of Honduras against Canada and El Salvador

“Soccer is about small details, we have already seen things from Honduras, we have worked based on what they can present us. The day to day is important to get into the teacher’s idea and be prepared in case we are required for the tie”, said the 29-year-old midfielder from Junior from Barranquilla.