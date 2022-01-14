Weekend Cryptocurrency Strategy January 14-17

Today, Friday, January 14, 2022, I am launching the cryptocurrency weekend strategy again, where in this case I have analyzed the , and .

In the attached video I detail the track record obtained during the year 2021 in my strategies, a very positive and satisfactory result.

I enclose a table of the top 10 cryptocurrencies by capitalization and their evolution in the last 7 days and 24 hours.

Major cryptocurrencies

Source: Investing.com

I detail the evolution of the profitability of various cryptocurrencies in the period of both 3 and 1 year.

Evolution

Source: Investing.com

Source: Investing.com

Detail of the result of the cryptocurrency strategy of the past week.

In the video it is about:

Until minute 1:42 – Track record results year 2021.

Minute from 1:42 to minute 2:46 – Strategy results from the previous weekend.

Minute 2:47 to minute 4:34 – Evolution and analysis of cryptocurrencies.

Minute 4:35 to minute 7:40 – Ethereum analysis.

Minute 7:40 to minute 10:07 – Analysis of Bitcoin.

Minute 10:08 at the end – Dogecoin analysis and farewell.

Remember that incorporating an appropriate volume to the account is vital to make the operation successful and that past returns do not guarantee future returns, therefore, the risk of the stop being triggered and loss taking must always be assessed. The temporary term of the weekend added that the rest of the markets are closed incorporates a greater risk to the operation.

Here is the link to the Youtube recording: