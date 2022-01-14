What are cryptocurrencies and what is key to consider before investing

The option to invest in digital assets it is already an alternative within reach that is no longer restricted to a technological circle and is on the lips of all those who are interested in profit in these uncertain timesboth individuals and companies.

In that framework, the cryptocurrencies They are gaining ground in the attention of investors, although it is not a path free of risks and volatility. For that reason, to take the first step towards trading digital assets or widen the bets on cryptocurrencies it is necessary to thoroughly understand how this system works and what are the values ​​that are traded.

As part of the series of video interviews with specialists from E.Y. Argentina, Leonardo Troyelli, Partner of Hey specializing in financial services, capital markets and fintech -including everything related to the crypto ecosystem- explains what digital assets are and how they operate in general, of which cryptocurrencies form a subgroup, and What are the important evaluations to be carried out? before venturing into these digital investments.

PART ONE: HOW THE SYSTEM WORKS













<br />

First, Troyelli explains how a network works blockchain, whose best known example is that of being a support of the bitcoin cryptocurrency, and how each company can develop its own blockchain with different uses.

“It is a large network database, in which everyone has the same information at the same time“, he describes when talking about blockchain. In that same network, different blocks connect via cryptography to maintain a virtually unalterable record of transactions.

For Troyelli, that characteristic is the main virtue of the system, which gives you strength and security.

The specialist of E.Y. Argentina also describes what the mining function, which is necessary for the protocol to work and which also reports commissions for those who do it. In addition, it analyzes another key function that is the custody of assets: that is, the carrying of the private access key.

PART TWO: THE DIFFERENCE BETWEEN TOKEN AND CRYPTOCURRENCY

In the second section of the conversation, Troyelli differentiates cryptocurrencies from digital assets in general, which also arouse interest when investing or transacting. A digital asset is anything that can be represented and stored electronically., “and that has an underlying”: from a work of art, gold or other object, or the right to some type of resource.













<br />

LAST PART: REGULATIONS, SAFETY AND OUTLOOK

Finally, Troyelli boarded a key aspect as they are regulations in a system characterized, to begin with, by not being governed by a central authority, unlike what happens with traditional monetary systems.

“Regulations are still incipient”, explained the specialist E.Y. Argentina, and remarked that in the case of Argentina “there are still no specific regulations.”













<br />

graph that this digital ecosystem is currently composed of about 15000 crypto assets, reaching an estimated market capitalization of around 2 trillion dollars, which is an important figure but still small compared to the rest of the financial system.

“The regulators are still skeptical,” he stressed.

I also recommended, as digital security measure for companiesTake the proper precautions before investing. “Companies have to establish highly relevant internal control processes regarding safety,” I understood.

Finally, I answered about the conditions that influence the cryptocurrency price, and which he defined, with a touch of humor, as “the million dollar question”.