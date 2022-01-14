What is Google Opinion Rewards and how to earn money with surveys

With Google Opinion Rewards you can earn money with your mobile only responding to surveys . Each one you receive and respond to will make you earn a certain amount of money, up to a maximum of 80 cents for it, although it can be much less. You have very little time to spend completing them, so you won’t have to spend a lot on this task. The more you answer, the more you will earn. Although the rewards are not very high and the frequency of appearance is not what you would like, after time you may have accumulated more balance than you imagine. The only downside to this is that you will do it in your account google play Although it is interesting to be able to buy applications or make purchases in them, it is inconvenient if your intention is to obtain it in cash.

This is how this service allows us to earn money for our opinion without having to dedicate more than a few seconds (or at most a minute) of our life to each survey . It is available in several countries, among which is Spain. The other countries are Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Italy, Ireland, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

All this is possible thanks to the google-survey Researchers or companies can easily create surveys to help them make informed business decisions or improve their marketing efforts. In Google Opinion Rewards, users respond to them in exchange for a reward. Google analyzes the answers automatically and sends the data to the market researchers with a simple online interface so that they can take the better decisions considering the data.

Many surveys are often related to locations in which you move, stores you pass by, preferences or consumption habits. Can be of one or more questions, up to 10. They are easy to answer, since they usually give you several answer options. Some of them can be if you have dependent children, your marital status, if your house is owned by you, etc. Depending on what you answer, they can follow the questions and get more rewards or end in a single question.

start using it

To start earning money with Google Opinion Rewards, which you can later use in your google play app store from your computer or mobile, the first thing you have to do is proceed to download, install and configure it and then wait for the first polls. The first paid one will arrive instantly. We tell you what they are the steps that you must give one by one to get the most out of this Google service.

Download and setup

To start using it, you have to download it, which you can do by searching for it in your Google Play app store or on this link . The app exists for iOS, but only in English and German, so we will only discuss the Android one. You can also access from an invitation made to you by your friends who are already using the service.

You will have to install it and start with your initial setup. You can only use one account in this application, you will not be able to change it at your convenience in case you have more, so choose the Google account that you use the most for it, or where you usually use Google Play, since it will be with it that you will be able later redeem the rewards.

In the setup process you will be asked to associate your payment profile from Google to assign the credits to your account. You will have to answer some initial questions about you and your demographic profile and do a tutorial on how they work. you will get first paid survey. Then they will send you more frequently. They promise to do it once a week, although the time it takes for the next one to arrive may in any case be longer or shorter. Some week you may not have any and another you may find several.

Can review settings at any time by accessing the top left of the page, where there are 3 lines. Below you will find the configuration, and once you access it you will be able to manage settings of the notifications to receive them and that you find out before the news. You can also manage the history of locations, activating or deactivating it depending on what you need, in this case it is best to have it active to receive more surveys. Also, you will have the option to edit your profile if you have made a mistake in the data, such as your CP, age, gender and languages. You can configure the image selection and delete the account from there. If you need help, this is the right place since the option to request it will appear on the right, and you will find relevant information about the service or the answer to your questions.

How to get more surveys

If you want to get more surveys and make the most of the application’s potential, the first piece of advice we give you is to have greater movement in your area, especially in the city or in areas where there are many shops. After using the application for several months, you may realize that more appear if you have been to a specific supermarket, hairdresser or business or that you can find out from the questions they ask you. Although you can also receive them if you do not move much.

Because these are usually promoted by companies those who are interested in knowing the consumption habits or opinions of their clients or potential clients, the best way to get more Google balance is to visit many sites or pass near them. Of course, you must first have your location history for this to be possible. It is also not necessary that you do it if it costs you a lot of effort or you have shopping areas far from you.

Although it is not directly about getting more, you have to be app pending frequently and the notifications it sends you, because if you get lost one day there may be a survey that you were not aware of or that you missed the deadline. These usually have a very short duration, in fact, when you enter the app it indicates the time you have left to complete it. Another thing you can do, although it is not the most common, is that if you have more than one Google account and you have two mobiles, you can install it on both to take full advantage of the app’s potential.

take surveys

To take surveys, all you have to do is enter the application and see if there are some available. You can only answer them if you have received notification that it is available or you see it in the app just below the balance, where it says my tasks, with a maximum term of 24 hours to answer it from your reception.

You will have to answer simple questions that will take you little time, unlike other sites to earn money where you have to spend too much time to earn money and the duration is much longer. This is one of its main advantages. If you have bought on such a site and have done so in cash or with a card, if you live in a house you own or rent, if you have visited a certain site, which of the indicated sites have you visited, etc.

It is important that you answer the questions sincerely and with correct information, since it is the way to continue receiving surveys. They may do some “cheating” to make sure you follow the rules and if not, stop receiving them. But above all because you can’t predict what the correct answer is either, and because it’s not the most appropriate thing to earn money by not being honest in your answers. In addition, in some local questions they may ask you for the receipt of your purchase.

Yes you do not want to answer one, just ignore it and let it win. This will not affect how often you receive more or your account.

View reward history

Viewing your reward history is very easy. Although you can see the balance at first sight, you may be interested in remembering what you have won in each one, the frequency with which they arrive or you have answered or if you have been paid for the one you have done most recently.

To access this option, you must give the 3 stripes at the top left of the application and under My tasks you will see the option to reward history. Press it and you will see the balance obtained with the app, the total rewards and the dates on which you have made one with the amount of money you have achieved for it. These are the data that you will find and you can analyze them if you want, or simply take them into account.

If something doesn’t suit you, you can go to your payments profile of Google to know what your balance has been spent on, it can be on purchases or because it has sold. You just have to access this website to check. Make sure you are logged into the correct account.

redeem rewards

To transfer the credits, remember that you must have started Sign in to Google Play with the same credentials used in the app and Google payments profile. This is something that you should review from the moment you start using the service. It is important that you know that the balance may expire if you don’t use it, so it’s best to take advantage of it before that happens.

For redeem your rewards, the first thing you have to do is, where does it say balance of Google Play, you will find the amount you have available to use. Right next to it you will see the google play image, if you give it you will access the Google application store. From there, you have to choose the application you want to purchase and use your balance in the purchase (it is important to select this option since otherwise they may end up charging your card or any other payment method). You can do it directly by accessing the Google application store from your mobile or web.

You can check the payment methods available in your app store. On the web, you’ll find it just below Account, under Payment Methods. In the app it is in Payments and subscriptions, and then in Payment methods. There you will find the balance you have and other payment options, such as card, PayPal, your company or others. If you cannot find your balance or this option does not appear when making a purchase, it is possible that you have confused your account. Check it. The balance you have accumulated is what you must confirm when you make the purchase.

You will not only be able to redeem them when you buy applications, but also in the purchases from the apps themselves. You will do this from the same application, something that happens a lot in games. One of the best known cases is Pokemon Go, where, although you can buy coins using your balance, the best thing is that you take advantage of it to use it in paid events that you were thinking of acquiring.

This is just one of the examples of applications where you can use the money you have earned answering surveys, but there are many more. Find out if the ones you use frequently have this option or if there is one that interests you and you couldn’t afford until now. You will find many advantages in taking advantage of what you have earned in a short time dedicating it to the things you like.