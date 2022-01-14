WhatsApp: what happens if you press and hold the app icon on your phone? | Android | iPhone | Technology

Even though WhatsApp has become the messaging app that we use the most to communicate with our friends and family, most of users unknown the tricks that hides the platform. Some of these tools are activated when we keep the application logo pressed for a few seconds, regardless of whether you have a device Android or iOS. What’s going on? In the following paragraphs we explain it to you.

When you download WhatsApp on your phone, an icon is automatically created on the home screen that allows you to enter the platform to chat with your friends. However, it also has an additional function that very few know about and that is native to the app itself. application. Next, we will tell you what happens when we press and hold the platform logo:

shortcuts

The first of them, and perhaps the most important, is that WhatsApp creates a direct access of the three contacts with whom you interact the most in the application. In this way, if you have pending messages to read or want to send them one, you just have to press and hold the icon, select said contact and the conversation will automatically open.

camera access

Another tool that is activated by clicking on the icon of WhatsApp is the application’s camera, with which you can take photos or select one from your gallery and send it to any of your contacts more easily.

delete whatsapp

Another hidden function, accessible by pressing the WhatsApp icon for a few seconds, it is the possibility to remove the application from your device. It is a more practical and faster method than going to all the applications and searching for WhatsApp.

Recover an accidentally deleted conversation

If for some reason you deleted a WhatsApp conversation with very important photos and videos, then you have to know that there is a very simple trick that will allow you to recover them. Next, we are going to show you how.

The secret trick, which few people know about, only works if the WhatsApp user has made a backup of the instant messaging application. If you meet this requirement, feel free to check out this video for more details.

WhatsApp: how to export your contact list to an Excel document?

WhatsApp contacts are very important data for us. Therefore, when we have a problem with the cell phone and lose the phone numbers that we had saved in it, we have big headaches. In this sense, the best option is to be able to handle and manage them outside of the mobile. How to do it? Here we explain it to you.

You should keep in mind that having a phone book on your PC or laptop is very useful, especially in the workplace. For this reason, it is necessary to know the tricks that we can apply to export WhatsApp contacts to an Excel table.

WhatsApp Web: how to use two accounts at the same time on the same laptop or PC?

Many users use WhatsApp on a daily basis to communicate with friends and co-workers. That’s why many of them have two accounts; however, they do not know how to have both sessions open simultaneously and on the same PC. If you have this inconvenience, we will show you how this simple trick works.

Unlike what happens on a mobile phone —where we are limited to opening a single account—, on a computer it is possible to access two accounts simultaneously if we use a trick, although applying it requires a series of steps.

How to access the hidden features of WhatsApp

Did you know that there is a method to access the hidden features of WhatsApp before they are officially released to the public? It’s very simple and all you have to do is participate in the application’s beta program.

The first step is to sign up for the WhatsApp beta tester community. If you are an Android user, you can do it from the Google Play website, by clicking on the “Become a tester” button. Once done, the word Beta will appear next to the app in the app store.

On iOS, the TestFlight app will need to be installed. Upon entering it, press the ‘Continue’ button and then read the terms and conditions. The beta invitation link will appear, there select the option ‘Start testing’. Finally, this will take you to a section to install the trial version of WhatsApp.

How to activate the ‘dark mode’?

WhatsApp’s ‘dark mode’ changes the green color that characterizes the instant messaging application and replaces it with black, this to protect the eyes of users who chat at night with their friends, family, co-workers, etc. .

If you want to use WhatsApp’s ‘dark mode’, then we recommend applying the following secret trick that has just been shared on YouTube and that thousands of people are already using with very satisfactory results.