White hegemony! Real Madrid reached several records against FC Barcelona

Of the 247 matches between the two, Real Madrid have won 100

January 13, 2022 1:21 p.m.

With their victory in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, by a score of 3 goals to 2, Real Madrid, in addition to qualifying for the final of the Spanish Super Cup, achieved several records against their staunch rival.

The whites accumulate more than three seasons defeating the Catalans. They have five wins in a row to their credit. White dominance in one of the most important matches in world football.

With the victory achieved last Wednesday, Ancelotti’s men equaled the second longest sequence of victories in the Clásicos. The streak belonged to Pep Guardiola’s FC Barcelona between 2008 and 2010. Madrid is just two wins away from equaling the seven achieved by them between 1962 and 1965.

more records

Fede Valverde’s goal to kill the game in the first half of extra time gave the Vikings their 100th victory in a Clásico. Of the 247 games between the two, Real Madrid has won 100 editions and Barcelona 96 wins. If we look at the draws, they occurred 52 times and the white club has scored more goals, 412 versus the 402 of the Blaugrana club.

The last time that Barcelona led the scoring against Real Madrid was on March 2, 2019 with a goal from Iván Rakitic in the 26th minute. Since then, 570 minutes have passed without dominating the scoreboard.