Why Ana Lucía Domínguez will not appear on Telemundo in Pasión de gavilanes 2

Passion of Hawks is the Colombian telenovela that was broadcast almost two decades ago on the screen of Snail Channel and today, it continues to be one of the strips most chosen by the public in Netflix. It is written by Julio Jiménez, combines drama, romance and comedy and tells the love and hate story of the Reyes brothers and the Elizondo sisters.

After the great insistence of their fans, the production got down to work and began to create its continuation that, very soon, can be seen in Telemundo. As revealed from the American TV network owned by Comcast through NBCUniversalThe premiere will be in February.

Danna García and Mario Cimarro prepare for the second season of Pasión de Gavilanes

While the entire original cast will be present (danna garcia, mario cimarro, Paula King, Michael Brown, Natasha Klaus Y John Alphonse Baptista), there are other actors who will not be part of it. One of those who will not shine in front of the cameras will be Ana Lucia Dominguezwho gave life to Libya Kings Y Ruth Uribe in the first season.

The reason for his absence? She revealed it herself. “The series that we were recording in Colombia in theory was going to be recorded on the same dates as Pasión, so for times like it didn’t happen, I didn’t have the opportunity, let’s say, to be able to square the times”, he acknowledged in a broadcast on Instagram.

And he admitted: “I know it’s going to be a success and I’m going to see it together with you because we know it’s going to be something we’re waiting for, a very beautiful story and with a wonderful cast, so you have to see it”.

To close, add: “All of us who were part of Pasión de gavilanes changed us a lot because, like everything else, it was one of the best-selling novels in the world. I went to Spain 15 years ago and even today, last year I made a film there and people still He recognizes me because of these two characters from Libia and from Ruth, so it was very nice”.