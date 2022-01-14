Why Chef Herrera will not be in the new season of MasterChef Junior | Mexico | MX | Azteca TV Programs | Adrián Herrera Díaz nnda nnlt | CHEK

Since it hit the screens of TV Azteca in April 2016, “Junior MasterChef” became one of the favorite television formats of the public, who is already looking forward to the arrival of a new season; However, a piece of news surprised everyone: the famous Chef Herrera will no longer continue on the Mexican gastronomic television program.

The announcement was made by Adrián Herrera Díaz himself on his social networks, who announced that he would no longer be part of the next edition, for which he thanked his followers and the program’s technical team, to which he belonged about six years ago. years.

“MasterChef is an important part of my history and that is not erased”, the gastronomy expert wrote on his Instagram account, where he uploaded two black and white images symbolizing that his stage in said space had ended.

The gastronomic expert is very upset about how he found out about his departure from “MasterChef Junior” (Photo: Chef Herrera / Instagram)

WHY DOESN’T CHEF HERRERA GO ANYMORE IN “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”?

We learned about the news of Chef Herrera’s departure through his social networks. “I tell you something that has surprised me: I found out, through the media, and not through the corresponding channels of the television station, that I will no longer participate in this edition of MasterChef Junior. I was also not given a reason why for this.”, he pointed out very annoyed.

He continued: “Inconceivable that after nine seasons and almost six years of being part of this project, they have not taken the courtesy of notifying me personally. A) Yes [son] things. I guess this is due to decisions made by the Talent managers. The truth is a pity, because I would have liked to find out through them, but that did not happen “.

With this statement, the gastronomic expert reports that he himself does not know the reason why they decided to take it out, but respect the decision, although not the way they did it. Meanwhile, TV Azteca has also not referred to the reasons for his departure.

The former judge of “MasterChef Junior” pointed out that belonging to the program was a great experience (Photo: Chef Herrera / Instagram)

DESPITE EVERYTHING, CHEF HERRERA HAS THE BEST MEMORIES

Although, in the images that Chef Herrera uploaded, along with his statement, a broken piñata in the shape of a kitchen timer bearing the emblem of the program can be seen at first, in the other it shows the tattoo that was made with said design.

“Look, we are all running out of time, for some reason or another, and many times without it. Now it was my turn. But the time comes for all of us, sooner or later. That is sure. MasterChef is an important part of my history and that does not go away “, public.

At another time, he indicated that he will continue with his restaurant and other personal projects such as “MasterChef Latinos”, which is broadcast in the United States.

The image of a broken piñata with the “MasterChef Junior” logo (Photo: Chef Herrera / Instagram)

THE STEP OF CHEF HERRERA IN “MASTERCHEF JUNIOR”

Chef Herrera had already been participating as a judge of the adult version of “MasterChef México” when he was called along with his teammates Benito Molina, Betty Vázquez to be part of “MasterChef Junior”, a program to which he belonged from the first season.

It was thus that Adrián Herrera Díaz became one of the main characters of the gastronomic television program of Mexico, which now distressed the audience with his departure. As it is recalled, Benito Molina left the program during the “MasterChef México 2020” edition, after him the host Anette Michel came out and now he is leaving.

Until now, only Chef Betty remains at the helm of the program, who will have to keep the public hooked with chocolatier José Ramón Castillo.

The gastronomic specialist tattooed the Master Chef logo to show that it meant something very important in his life (Photo: Chef Herrera / Instagram)

WILL CHEF BENITO REPLACE CHEF HERRERA?

Before the departure of Chef Herrera, the followers of the successful gastronomic program speculate that his replacement would be Chef Benito Molina.

So far neither TV Azteca nor the production of “MasterChef Junior” nor Chef Benito have spoken about it.

Those who are fans of the program remember that Chef Benito Molina was one of the most controversial characters who knew how to earn the respect of viewers.