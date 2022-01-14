Will Ethereum displace Bitcoin? Experts believe that it will happen this 2022 By Investing.com



Carjuan Cruz

Investing.com – It could have its days numbered as the top cryptocurrency in the industry, even though it currently accounts for nearly half of digital asset capitalization.

For now, the leading cryptocurrency represents 40% of the market, with 809,000 million dollars. However, for the wealth management expert, Kevin Kelly, CEO of the financial firm Benchmark Investments, will take that first place from Bitcoin this year.

“We have absolutely no doubt that a reversal may occur this year,” the expert said in a Market Watch report.

For this reversal to happen, the capitalization of Ethereum would have to double, as it now has a valuation of $390 billion.

The feat is not unreasonable for Kelly, as he explains, the momentum that decentralized finance is taking, added to blockchains, non-fungible tokens or NFTs, allow us to forecast the growth of Ether.

“Ethereum is the network for the current digitization of the world. Over the next three to five years, we believe that the growth of blockchain applications will be unprecedented and Ether will absolutely have a role to play in this area.”

“We absolutely believe that Ether can outperform Bitcoin’s total market value this year,” he said.

In one year Ethereum increased its price five times (it increased 400%): While in December 2020 it was trading at $636.04, now its price is 3,276.27. The price of Bitcoin also rose, but more slowly, 60%; in December it cost $26,475 and now it is listed at $42,823.