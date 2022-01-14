Will LeBron James allow it? Lakers want to get out of a champion player with a trade

The Los Angeles Lakers would be thinking of an exchange to leave three players in the 2021-22 NBA season and one of them was a champion with the team. Will LeBron James allow it?

Once again, from scratch. Los Angeles Lakers He is back with the same number of wins and losses in the 2021-22 NBA season until the game on Saturday, January 15 against the Denver Nuggets and changes in the roster appear. A champion with the team would be a piece of change. doLebron James will allow it?

The triple exchange for Rajon Rondo to leave the team was joined by a new reinforcement for LeBron James and company. The Lakers roster begins to have changes and three players would be called out in order to achieve an exchange that gives them more depth and game variants.

One of the big problems for the Los Angeles Lakers in the 2021-22 NBA season has been not establishing a dominant big man in the paint who marks territory. LeBron James even began to play as a center due to the injury of Anthony Davis and the poor performance of DeAndre Jordan and Dwight Howard.

With the aim of achieving a bomb exchange for star players like Jerami Grant or Myles Turner, the Lakers would have contemplated the departure of three players and one of them knew how to become champion with the Los Angeles team in 2020 by averaging per game 5.8 points and 4.6 rebounds off the bench in the Playoffs

Lakers want to get rid of Dwight Howard with an NBA trade

“The Lakers have little trade flexibility, but that hasn’t stopped Los Angeles from exploring various potential deals. Rob Pelinka’s front office only has Talen Horton-Tucker and Kendrick Nunn as non-minimal players with tangible business value, and that combination won’t be enough to land Grant or Turner. But The Lakers have called in rival teams to assess the trade value of DeAndre Jordan, Dwight Howard and Kent Bazemore.”, said Jake Fischer of the Bleacher Report portal.