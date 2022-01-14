Will the worst come for Georgia?

Is it snowing again in Georgia?

The state may be affected by the winter storm

Winter storm “Izzy” threatens to cause heavy damage A CRUDE WINTER. Climate experts announced the arrival of one of the most aggressive winter storms for much of the country and that could bring serious consequences for the population. One of the states that will be most affected by winter storm “Izzy” is Georgia where extremely low temperatures are forecast. For Atlanta, they announced that the majority of travelers who dare to go by land transport through the highways will be affected; In addition, the NWS announcement that it will snow again in certain parts of the state was surprising. This winter storm is definitely one of the most dangerous for certain states that could get more of a “headache”. WHAT’S COMING FOR GEORGIA Weather experts announced what will happen in the coming days with the arrival of the winter storm “Izzy”, which is considered one of the most aggressive and feared. The severe weather warning was extended to a large part of the nation, including the Midwest, the South Coast and the East Coast. It is estimated that the winter storm will affect more than tens of millions of people, with snow, ice, wind and rain in the coming days. Therefore, experts have mentioned that the inhabitants of these areas should take precautions; on the other hand, travelers have been asked to avoid using the highways due to the ice and the rains that will occur, reported USA TODAY.

Georgia winter storm: Is a winter storm watch issued? The National Weather Service reported that the winter storm watch has been activated for certain parts of Georgia. According to the information that was released, the warning takes effect from Saturday night to Sunday. It is expected that the weather will begin to descend and cause temperatures below zero. "A winter storm watch has been issued for portions of Northeast Georgia, from saturday night to sunday night. This is a preliminary start and the clock could expand further to the southwest as we get closer to the event and confidence in the forecast increases.

Georgia winter storm: A difficult forecast? In the statement about the alert that was issued, the experts also pointed out that the area of ​​greatest risk will be Canton, Gainesville, Blairsville and Athens. So far, the authorities have indicated that there could be snow in those areas and that there will be higher elevations as the hours go by. "Impacts: The highest risk area (in darkest orange on the impact graph): *up to 0.25″ of ice plus 2-5″ of snow*, with locally higher amounts possible at higher elevations. This is a difficult and constantly evolving forecast, so please continue to monitor the forecast," the NWS reported.

Georgia winter storm: Could it snow? In social networks, the National Weather Service reported that the weather in Georgia will be quite strong in northern areas. In addition, he announced that the arrival of snow in the state is possible and that it is not so rare that it occurs when there is a warning for the type of precipitation that will spread in the next few hours. "We continue to see a strong signal for winter weather here in Georgia, especially up north. While snow is possible, it's rare that we don't experience all types of frozen precipitation when winter decides to visit us.", reported the National Weather Service through social networks.

A different climate? The National Meteorological System pointed out that Georgia has always had a winter system with a strong low pressure and therefore, it attracts warm and humid air, generating precipitation in the Gulf and the Atlantic. This function is important, since it manages to obtain the ‘ingredient’ necessary to balance the systems, called “the wedge”. “Most of our winter systems feature strong low pressure moving beyond Georgia. This draws in the warm, moist air needed for precipitation from the Gulf and Atlantic, while helping to push cooler air from the Arctic back. The other important ingredient is what we call “the wedge”, “the NWS said in a tweet.

What is the wedge? The NWS warned that ‘the wedge’ is cold air seeping along the eastern Appalachian Mountains and heading toward Georgia. Therefore, the winter system has a strong low pressure. Therefore, in the state it feels cold at these times but it warms up again in a couple of days and there is no greater chance of snowing. “The cradle” is cold air seeping along the eastern side of the Appalachian Mountains toward Georgito. The hot air from the bass is pushed on top of that. So it gets cold where we live, but then it gets warmer again above that, which sets up the potential for ice, rather than snow.

Did it cause heavy rain? In the state of Georgia, there have been no major snowfalls for a couple of years, so the arrival of this winter storm can cause great consequences in the territory. According to the NWS, the reason there is more rain than snow is because the temperature stays below freezing, causing the snow to melt and turn into rain. “If the temperature stays below freezing to where clouds or snow form, then the snowflake can fall to the ground. Alternatively, if it’s above freezing below that snowflake, it melts, and if it never meets below-freezing air again, it’s rain. N.W.S..

Sleet? In Georgia, not only have heavy rains but also sleet been recorded. This arises because when the snow melts and the temperature is below zero near the ground surface, the air layer begins to cool and the raindrops freeze, so they begin to turn into ice balls. These types of climatic effects are expected in the coming days. “The interesting thing happens when it melts, but then temperatures are below freezing near the ground. If the layer of subzero air near the ground is cold enough, the raindrop freezes as it falls, turning into a pellet of ice. This is sleet!“, the official account of the National Meteorological System reported on social networks.