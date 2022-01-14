With vigil they remember a young cashier murdered in New York | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

♪Jonathan: good night,we are where companionhope ceballos.this edition with the continuousattacks recorded innew york, a violent week.pediatrician in a recent wasa beaten woman in the bronx,aggression that was captured invideo. filippo ferretti saltedinvestigate why theseattacks continue to be recorded.filippo: the community hasgathered in east harlem forremember the 19-year-oldwho lost his life on Sundayfor a robbery at a burger kingwhere he worked.call for the violence to stopthe city.>> is a recognized place.filipo: they ask me to finish thewave of violence and crime.met in thisfast food restaurant.during a robbery she was killeda young woman.>> my first job since14 years was in a restaurantwe want the younggrow up, not be taken awaylife at an early age.filippo: the wave of violence tothroughout the city does not havetwo men on the street 198east of the bronx on the street toa 28 year old woman.the to the, the other hit her andhe kicked herthe girl is still in the hospitalin stable condition.for this communitybrooklyn, the answer set tothe violence was inyouth program.>> we are going to have to investyou in the neighborhood.invest in human resources.you will not police, you will notarceles, you don’t do things there.if we want security, let it befeel safe in theirapartments, at their jobs.filippo: we were able to interview theCongressman Adrán Espaillat.They say that there is no presence ofpolice, that there is no control ofcrime.what is happening in new york?congressman espaillat: we believeit’s time to take controlfrom the streets of new york,starting in neighborhoods likein these places, where they occurand post deaths weekly.we can’t beanonymous people and we wantit’s time with the newadministration.Filippo: It is the responsibility ofeveryone protect the community.Therefore, if you want informationabout any crime, you cancall anonymouslycrime stop line188857 track.