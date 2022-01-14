Woman is trapped at the house of her blind date due to confinement

Woman goes on a blind date and gets trapped due to confinement 0:56

Hong Kong (CNN) — It was supposed to be a quick get to know each other, but a sudden covid-19 lockdown forced a Chinese woman to keep her blind date at home for days on end.

The 30-year-old, identified only by her surname Wang, went to meet her blind date for a home-cooked dinner on January 6 in her hometown of Zhengzhou, a city in central China facing an outbreak of coronavirus.

“I’m getting older now, my family introduced me to 10 matches,” he said in a video on social media. “The fifth date he wanted to show off his culinary skills and invited me over to his house for dinner.”

Just as Wang was about to go home after lunch, he found that the entire neighborhood had quickly gone into lockdown, he said.

China regularly isolates communities after Covid-19 infections are detected among residents. These sudden closures, along with large-scale testing and extensive quarantine, are part of the country’s strict zero-Covid strategy to quickly stamp out local outbreaks.

Unable to leave, Wang was stuck in her date’s house for days. She posted videos of her unexpected cohabitation experience on social media, showing her date cooking for her, sweeping the floor and working on her laptop. The videos quickly went viral and Wang’s encounter became a trending topic on Weibo, China’s Twitter-like platform.

Wang had returned to Zhengzhou from the southern city of Guangzhou recently ahead of the Lunar New Year, and spent a week meeting potential suitors her family had arranged for her, she told state news outlet The Paper on Tuesday.

“During quarantine, I feel like apart from being reticent like a wooden mannequin, everything else about him is pretty good. She cooks, cleans the house and works. Even though he’s not very good at cooking, he’s willing to spend time in the kitchen, I think that’s great,” she told The Paper.

In Wang’s videos, her date is seen serving stir-fried foods such as tomato and scrambled eggs, a popular dish in China.

Wang said in a post on Monday that he had hidden his original video from his account after it went viral. “Right now I’m still in the man’s house. He’s an honest person who doesn’t express himself well and doesn’t talk much. After my video became a trend (on Weibo), some friends started calling him. I think it has affected his life. That’s why I deleted it,” he said.

“Thank you all for your attention… I hope the pandemic ends soon and single girls can find a relationship soon.”

As of Thursday, it was unclear if Wang was still living at his date’s house.

Zhengzhou, capital of Henan province, has reported more than 100 Covid-19 cases in its ongoing outbreak. Authorities on Tuesday closed all non-essential businesses such as beauty salons, banned dining in restaurants and suspended buses and taxis in higher-risk areas.

CNN’s Beijing Bureau contributed to this report.